TikTok RSU Buybacks - Hiring Massively

At TikTok internal All Hands meeting, we finally announced the U.S. stock buyback program, congrats to anyone with shares!





Rumor is that RSU buyback will be at least at previous pricing of $155 per share and will begin in Q4 of this year.





TikTok is still hiring aggressively and my team particularly has many open roles for product and engineering, feel free to use my referral link below.





Will answer any questions about TikTok and work culture.





TC: $300k+ now with stock buyback program, no more paper money