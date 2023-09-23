Experience catch-22^n

we all know about the cliché of not getting a job without experience, but not being able to get experience without a job. But what I think I'm encountering now is the next level of that which is, particularly for data engineer/back end, companies want large production experience. my problem is that most of what I work on at work are Prototypes or MVPs and pretty much nothing goes into production.





I guess this post is kinda half a rant because im not sure what one can do about that problem but definitely open to hearing any suggestions/experiences with the same problem.