baconfat400 in
Experience catch-22^n
we all know about the cliché of not getting a job without experience, but not being able to get experience without a job. But what I think I'm encountering now is the next level of that which is, particularly for data engineer/back end, companies want large production experience. my problem is that most of what I work on at work are Prototypes or MVPs and pretty much nothing goes into production.
I guess this post is kinda half a rant because im not sure what one can do about that problem but definitely open to hearing any suggestions/experiences with the same problem.
ZaheerFounder at Levels.fyi
I had a post on exactly this recently! https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7092598383625875456/ The gist of it is: create your own experiences. Build side-projects, write blogs, etc. to do so.
