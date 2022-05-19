Companies that treat you like a Human and not a robot

Just curious, has anyone ever worked at a company where you are treated like a human and not a robot, where managers are not solely concerned about output and metrics. Please name the company and describe your experience.





Being treated like a human consists of all of these: getting out early take your kids to some practice, staying home because you are sick and not having to worry about delivering some deliverable, manager approves vacation without any pushback, giving you opportunities on company time to take a course to improve your skills. If you work overtime, you get vacation time in return.