Amazon Interview
I was actually going to interview with Amazon next week but I saw the news about how some Amazon delivery drivers were forced to work during a tornado.
I'm a practical guy and I love money, but I also have morals. Might have to cancel the interview.
Is this more of a CEO's problem or the area manager's problem? How does everyone else feel about this tornado issue?
linuxftwSoftware Engineer
Definitely wouldn't base your decision solely on that. Would also look at this from the perspective of the media. They're basically always on the prowl for any terrible news they can get on some of these companies. It's clicks and ad money for them. I doubt that employees at Amazon would stand by what happened. It must've been poor leadership by a certain organization and I'm sure they did a post-mortem to determine how they let that transpire.
JamesSoftware Engineer
Gotcha gotcha. Always gotta remember that media companies are there for clicks
