Syracus34 in
Looking for data engineer/admin role
Hi,
Im currently looking for database administrator or data engineer role currently in Bay area ,relavent to Oracle/My sql databases.Please let me know if your company does have any opening.Open to remote option for non Bay area region.
Thanks
1
3071
Sort by:
PaperPlanesSoftware Engineer
Check out Levels' hiring board if you haven't yet. Some good leads on there, I know they keep it updated. https://www.levels.fyi/still-hiring/
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482