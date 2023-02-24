Syracus34 in  
Data Engineer  

Looking for data engineer/admin role

Hi,

Im currently looking for database administrator or data engineer role currently in Bay area  ,relavent to Oracle/My sql databases.Please let me know if your company does have any opening.Open to remote  option for non Bay area region.

Thanks
1
3071
Sort by:
PaperPlanesSoftware Engineer  
Check out Levels' hiring board if you haven't yet. Some good leads on there, I know they keep it updated. https://www.levels.fyi/still-hiring/

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482