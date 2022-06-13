19g617l4czw4ce in
Amazon RSU grants
I know Amazon offers new employees RSU grants (that vest over 4 years), are there additional RSUs grants yearly as a standard practice or only for promotions/performnce etc?
19g616l42vhbjgProduct Manager
Generally, the refresh grants are smallish if you get them at all the first year. Subsequent years might be larger. It all really depends on your rating. Also, they tend to be back end loaded, vesting past year 4. This year is going to be weird though so YMMV.
BreadAndButterProject Manager at Broadcom
