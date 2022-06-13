Gbsa8 in  
Project Manager  

Anyone been keeping up with Buffer?

They started the whole pay transparency thing and are still doing it:

https://buffer.com/resources/transparent-salaries/


Maybe companies don't want to do it because they don't want the world to know that their formulas are terrible or non-existant.

Introducing the New Buffer Salary Formula, Calculate-Your-Salary App and The Whole Team’s New Salaries

Introducing the New Buffer Salary Formula, Calculate-Your-Salary App and The Whole Team’s New Salaries

We’re sharing a new version of Buffer's transparent salary formula, and a web app that anyone can use to find out what you might make on the team at Buffer.

buffer.com
2
1513
Sort by:
LevelsMod- TonyMarketing at Levels.fyi 
Love Buffer! I don't think they've been in the news much lately despite pay transparency being more in the news lately. They made a huge splash with fully remote teams and pay equity long before it was cool.
3

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,325