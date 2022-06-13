Gbsa8 in
Anyone been keeping up with Buffer?
They started the whole pay transparency thing and are still doing it:
https://buffer.com/resources/transparent-salaries/
Maybe companies don't want to do it because they don't want the world to know that their formulas are terrible or non-existant.
LevelsMod- Tony
Love Buffer! I don't think they've been in the news much lately despite pay transparency being more in the news lately. They made a huge splash with fully remote teams and pay equity long before it was cool.
