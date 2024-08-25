Coincidence or just bad luck

I got interviews for two similar jobs at the same time. Went through multiple rounds of interviews. At company 1, after the last interview with the executive director(hiring manager's boss), they informed me the hiring manager has taken a new position outside the company and was leaving so the job was on hold. At company 2, after the final interview with CIO(hiring manager's boss), they informed me that the position was being cancelled as they felt the job description didn't match their needs.





While I was upset that they wasted my time and theirs going through the motions, I am actually glad because both reasons sound like huge red flags.