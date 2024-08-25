Edmguy in
Coincidence or just bad luck
I got interviews for two similar jobs at the same time. Went through multiple rounds of interviews. At company 1, after the last interview with the executive director(hiring manager's boss), they informed me the hiring manager has taken a new position outside the company and was leaving so the job was on hold. At company 2, after the final interview with CIO(hiring manager's boss), they informed me that the position was being cancelled as they felt the job description didn't match their needs.
While I was upset that they wasted my time and theirs going through the motions, I am actually glad because both reasons sound like huge red flags.
It has also happened to me that I went through a very long, multi-stage interviewing process that I did very well on, and was told to my face multiple times I am among the top candidates (and could feel that they want me). However, in the end, they called me to tell me something changed and they will not be hiring for this position at the moment. I thanked them for their time and told them they have my contact in case they start hiring again in the future. They called after 5 months and made me a job offer on the spot, since they just restarted hiring and I was previously their top candidate. Turned them down because I already found another job by then, but the moral of the story is this happens a lot, and it's best to stay professional, thank them for the time and not burn bridges with them, as they might just make you an offer at some later time.
