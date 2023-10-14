nomad97 in  
Software Engineer  

Internal Relocation to the USA

Hey people, I'm a development team lead from Israel.


Some background:

I've been doing a lot of research on relocating to the US, and it seems the most effective way of doing it is working for some international company that has offices in both my home country and the US for a year, and then doing an internal transfer to the US offices.


From what I understand, the visa involved in this case is temporary and if they lay me off / I quit, I'll have to leave the country (L-1B). There is, however, an employment-based green card that takes time to get, but is permanent (EB-3).


Now the questions:

Does anyone here have experience with this process? Or am I delusional?

Also, If anyone has any immigration lawyer that they can recommend, I'd be most grateful :)

11
3814
Sort by:
sc0Product Manager  
That’s right. I moved from India to the US in a similar way, although using an H1-B work permit from a previous company who never ended up sending me abroad, worried that I’d change jobs there as soon as I arrive in the US (they’d pay minimum wage). I know of at least two ex-colleagues at MSFT who immigrated to the US on L1-A/B. So this is par for the course. Given you’re in Israel, you don’t have to wait the long wait times Indians do, & can get your GC within 1.5y of filing. So the employee-employer binding that an L1 has won’t affect you. Also your spouse would also be allowed to work through an L1 without the hassles of an H4-EAD during this entire period.

I’d recommend the services of HK Law if you are able to engage them: https://www.hklaw.com/en/services/practices/international-business-and-trade/immigration
1
nomad97Software Engineer  
Hey sc0, thanks for the answer. I'm wondering how do you deal with the uncertainty of it? You mentioned that you're on the H1-B, which is ultimately a temporary visa. How do you intend shift to permanent residency? EB-3? Also, I've saved the link. Much appreciated, I'll definitely call them up for a consultation later on. If they have some kind of referral program, I'll gladly use it or mention you in some way.
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,507