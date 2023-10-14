Internal Relocation to the USA

Hey people, I'm a development team lead from Israel.





Some background:

I've been doing a lot of research on relocating to the US, and it seems the most effective way of doing it is working for some international company that has offices in both my home country and the US for a year, and then doing an internal transfer to the US offices.





From what I understand, the visa involved in this case is temporary and if they lay me off / I quit, I'll have to leave the country (L-1B). There is, however, an employment-based green card that takes time to get, but is permanent (EB-3).





Now the questions:

Does anyone here have experience with this process? Or am I delusional?

Also, If anyone has any immigration lawyer that they can recommend, I'd be most grateful :)