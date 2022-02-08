6ym891ukphg5xkq in  
Software Engineer  

Amazon increasing base salary caps from 160k to 350k

Pretty crazy, Amazon has had a longstanding policy of not going very high on base salary. Seems like things are changing. https://www.geekwire.com/2022/amazon-more-than-doubles-max-base-pay-to-350k-for-corporate-and-tech-workers-citing-labor-market/

Amazon more than doubles max base pay to $350k for corporate and tech workers, citing labor market

Amazon will boost its maximum base pay to $350,000 for corporate and tech employees, from $160,000 previously, as part of an overall increase in total…

geekwire.com
12
2931
SushiSoftware Engineer  
that's insane but also fair. Amazon basically wants to control all of ecommerce and to do that, they need to retain talent.
7

