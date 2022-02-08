6ym891ukphg5xkq in
Amazon increasing base salary caps from 160k to 350k
Pretty crazy, Amazon has had a longstanding policy of not going very high on base salary. Seems like things are changing. https://www.geekwire.com/2022/amazon-more-than-doubles-max-base-pay-to-350k-for-corporate-and-tech-workers-citing-labor-market/
SushiSoftware Engineer
that's insane but also fair. Amazon basically wants to control all of ecommerce and to do that, they need to retain talent.
