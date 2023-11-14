Perias in
SDET to ML/AL
I currently and SDET and i do want to move on to become an ML/AI Engineer .... curretly I code using python and not working completly on test automation but stuffs like infrastructure and devops.
How to start with ML/AL and good way or place to learn it? And also to know how FAANG use them? Etc
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I'd probably recommend checking out different certifications/courses to get an idea of where to get started on that.
2
