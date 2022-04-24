Is it ok to not join a company after accepting the offer?

I got an offer after a year of gap and I accepted it. The salary is a bit low but I did not want to take the risk. The joining is after a month, however I have final interviews with 2 larger companies next week which may pay better. My question is : will it be ok to accept better offer if I am paid more? What can be the repercussions of not joining the previous company? The employment is at will and doesn't need any notice period.





Thanks!