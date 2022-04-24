19g6ul0gxiv23 in
Is it ok to not join a company after accepting the offer?
I got an offer after a year of gap and I accepted it. The salary is a bit low but I did not want to take the risk. The joining is after a month, however I have final interviews with 2 larger companies next week which may pay better. My question is : will it be ok to accept better offer if I am paid more? What can be the repercussions of not joining the previous company? The employment is at will and doesn't need any notice period.
Thanks!
Software Engineer
It's fine most of the time, but you may burning that bridge. I'd let them know sooner rather than later though, the more up front you are the better
