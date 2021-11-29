Meruem in
Breaking Into Tech as Bootcamp Grad
How does one break into the tech industry as a bootcamp grad?
I'm almost done with my bootcamp, so I started applying to jobs. I mostly google tech companies in my area and then go on the companies' career sites. The trend seems to be "new grads from 4-year colleges".
Honestly it can be so disheartening to see that most companies are like that and send immediate rejections. Sometimes it makes me wonder if this bootcamp is worth it...
It'll be the same for internships. I see requirements like "with expected graduation date of <Month> <Year>".
I'm not giving up, but it's just disheartening.
TaylorSoftware Engineer
I graduated from a bootcamp and found an eng job in about 60 days. Two big things that people overlook are actually having a project/website/something that you are interested in and can show people. Make sure it actually works and its live and it has a nice front end, functional backend, and uses an API or two. You will be ahead of 95% of bootcamp graduates with that alone. The second thing is networking. I know it sounds silly but I don't mean talking to strangers. I mean asking engineers if you can talk for 15 minutes. Spend 5 minutes telling them about your journey into tech then just ask about their company, what they are working on. Anytime you dont understand something ask them to explain. Then are the end of the call ask them if you know anyone else that you should talk to or they can introduce you to. The people who get jobs fastest post bootcamp are the ones who already know engineers because they get intros. If you don't know engineers you can get to know some by doing this. I ran the outcomes department at a bootcamp and if I was forced to do that job again those are the only two things I would stress. Everything else is hit or miss. Oh and make sure you can solve fizzbuzz, finding duplicate characters in an array, and know how to use hashs. A shocking number of technical interviews are similar so everytime you have one write the question down and make sure you learn how to solve it after.
MeruemSoftware Engineer
It sounds silly that even virtual networking scares me because it seems like no one would bother answering to a bootcamp grad. From your experience, how often do engineers reply to your request for chats? Oh the fizzbuzz problem is so fun! I definitely will brush up on my DSA knowledge. Do you find yourself using complicated DSAs at work?
