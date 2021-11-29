Breaking Into Tech as Bootcamp Grad

How does one break into the tech industry as a bootcamp grad?

I'm almost done with my bootcamp, so I started applying to jobs. I mostly google tech companies in my area and then go on the companies' career sites. The trend seems to be "new grads from 4-year colleges".

Honestly it can be so disheartening to see that most companies are like that and send immediate rejections. Sometimes it makes me wonder if this bootcamp is worth it...

It'll be the same for internships. I see requirements like "with expected graduation date of <Month> <Year>".

I'm not giving up, but it's just disheartening.