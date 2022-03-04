6ym891ukphg5xkq in
Amazon adjusts its rehire policy
Seems like Amazon's getting desperate for talent. You were previously ineligible to ever come back to Amazon if you were let go as "unregretted attrition". Now you can after 5 years. Probably opens up opportunities for a lot of people who were terminated around 2017
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Amazon is really struggling to hire right now. This helps expand the pool. Some ppl were classified poorly in this segment so I think this is a good change.
19g616kzzwkcycSourcer
Yes, many candidates and or employees who were labeled and mistreated over the years. Couple that with a toxic work culture as I have been told = a hard time hiring top talent.
