Tips for Job Interview

Hello Everyone,

Could someone please share information about the interview process at Edward Jones for a data analyst position? I would like to know how many rounds of interviews are typically involved and what the waiting time between interviews is like. Any insights or details would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!
Calculatron99  
Have had friends interview there, said it took a few weeks, about average from what you'd see with other companies. They did a first phone screen interview and then did like 2-3 more interview sessions after that.
