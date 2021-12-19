How many hours do you guys work?

As a jr engineer, I really don't do much work. I kinda do like 1-2 hours of "work" and the rest of the day, I kinda learn. I learn how the company functions but it's kinda casual. I do expect things to get busy as I get more accustomed to the company though. Prob will be picking up another stack that my company uses while I still have so much time.

Being a salaried worker means you have to be the one balancing your hours, right? For the busier engineers, out there, how many hours do you usually find yourself working during regular seasons?