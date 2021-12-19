Cloud9 in
How many hours do you guys work?
As a jr engineer, I really don't do much work. I kinda do like 1-2 hours of "work" and the rest of the day, I kinda learn. I learn how the company functions but it's kinda casual. I do expect things to get busy as I get more accustomed to the company though. Prob will be picking up another stack that my company uses while I still have so much time.
Being a salaried worker means you have to be the one balancing your hours, right? For the busier engineers, out there, how many hours do you usually find yourself working during regular seasons?
breezy
I "work" like 3 hours a day, and I put work in quotes because that's when Im clacking my keyboard. But if you count the moments where I'm eating cereal subconsciously thinking about the bug from last night or when I'm in the shower mentally calibrating how I'm going to do a 4-way rebase with some other folks on my team, I'm really working almost 12 hours / day.
Cloud9
haha I'm glad I'm not the only one. Some people in my company are working so many hours but I just don't have much assigned to me and I'm just happy with my current state.
