Thatperson26487 in
Suitable certifications for people already in tech lead role
Hi, I am a tech lead at major financial firm and I am assessing option for career progression. I do not want to be in people management only role. I want to pursue solutions architect or principal engineer kind of roles. Could you suggest if there is any suitable certification for this? PMP or CAPM seem to be project management but not strictly technical. Appreciate any inputs.
8
2954
Sort by:
RajuvayuaQuality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Principal Engineer? That doesn't need any certification, or for solutions architect - it's all about making an impact on the business of a company. Principal Engineer are who create an opportunity for the company to create something which they can sell or generate revenue from. I don't think any certification would validate your credentials to become a Principal Engineer.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,421