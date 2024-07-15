Advise for a bootcamp graduate

I recently graduated from a bootcamp with a certificate as a "Full Stack Flex Developer." Since then, I have been coding daily to deepen my understanding of web development concepts. Currently, I am teaching myself C# and planning to build a project using the .NET framework.





I've noticed that many enterprise positions, especially in fintech, require knowledge of .NET and Java. Despite applying to numerous entry-level positions, I often face rejections due to the requirement of 3+ years of experience, which leaves me feeling stuck.





I am passionate about software development and eager to contribute my skills to a dynamic team. Can anyone offer advice on how to navigate this situation or suggest strategies to enhance my job search success?