lb4lb in
Advise for a bootcamp graduate
I recently graduated from a bootcamp with a certificate as a "Full Stack Flex Developer." Since then, I have been coding daily to deepen my understanding of web development concepts. Currently, I am teaching myself C# and planning to build a project using the .NET framework.
I've noticed that many enterprise positions, especially in fintech, require knowledge of .NET and Java. Despite applying to numerous entry-level positions, I often face rejections due to the requirement of 3+ years of experience, which leaves me feeling stuck.
I am passionate about software development and eager to contribute my skills to a dynamic team. Can anyone offer advice on how to navigate this situation or suggest strategies to enhance my job search success?
1
851
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I think you're on the right track with that, continue to build projects to have something to showcase for those roles that require experience. If you're looking to get into enterprise companies, that's going to be a bit of an uphill battle without prior experience.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,560