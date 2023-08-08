Calculatron99 in
Zoom is requiring employees to return to office 2 days/week
In probably the most ironic RTO news to date, Zoom is making employees return to office at least twice a week.
https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/07/business/zoom-return-to-office/index.html
andhrosmxhSoftware Engineer
In other news, Slack has just announced that employees must communicate exclusively via email from now on
willkyddSales
Joke or? Source if serious. This is hilarious 😂
