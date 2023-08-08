Calculatron99 in  
Business Analyst  

Zoom is requiring employees to return to office 2 days/week

In probably the most ironic RTO news to date, Zoom is making employees return to office at least twice a week.


https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/07/business/zoom-return-to-office/index.html

Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office | CNN Business

Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.

andhrosmxhSoftware Engineer  
In other news, Slack has just announced that employees must communicate exclusively via email from now on
willkyddSales  
Joke or? Source if serious. This is hilarious 😂
