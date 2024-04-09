What happenes in Hiring Committee Round of the Google interview?

Recently I applied for Software Engineer II role at Google (India). I gave TPS (Phone Screening) round followed by On-site Interview and Googliness rounds. All my interviews went good and I felt confident. My recruiter scheduled an team fitment round which also went good and I liked the team that I interviewed for.





Post all interviews, my recruiter informed me she needs to get couple of approvals (HC round) before she can roll out an offer. She mentioned it would take few days. However it's been more than 10 since I last heard from her.





Is this normal for Hiring Committee decision to take so long?

Should I consider I didn't make it in?

Is there a way to know feedback?









Update:

The HC decided not to proceed with the profile, as during one of the coding interview I did not complete coding of follow up question. The cool off period was decided to be 18 months. I was seriously disappointed with the reasoning but there is nothing we could do to change it.