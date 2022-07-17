19g618l2gwwp1w in
Do you see any problem with having title of staff engineer but having 14 direct reports?
I have the title of staff engineer but I manage a team of 14 direct reports and now do managerial work 80% of the time. Should my title and salary be any different from that of a staff engineer?
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
14 direct reports is a lot. That said an IC / Staff engineer having direct reports is common and often the first step for IC's converting to managers at many of the top tech companies. It's a great way for IC's to test the waters of managerial responsibilities before an official change. They typically operate like this for 9-12 months before deciding whether to continue or going back to IC. Chat with your manager / skip about transitioning to management and where you're at. Assuming that something you're interested in?
19g618l2gwwp1wSoftware Engineering Manager
I'm interested in being a manager but I'm being told that the title doesn't matter. Is there a difference between the staff engineer pay vs a manager pay? How do I know whether I should be changing my title to manager or senior manager given that my team is of 14 engineers?
