Agriculture tech is about to be revolutionized
I was just reflecting on how much will change in agtech with the advent of vertical farming, drones, cloud seeding, and more.
DJI just recently released a very neat drone system with a spraying radius for orchard / farming needs. You get an aerial view of the entire area you want to cover and you can chart a path.
DJI Agras T50: https://ag.dji.com/t50
Some other interesting companies:
Plenty: https://www.plenty.ag/
Rainmaker: https://www.makerain.com/
Any others?
DJI AGRAS T50 - Ready, Steady, Go - DJI
DJI AGRAS T50 elevates drone agricultural operations to new heights. It inherits a powerful coaxial twin-rotor propulsion system and a split-type torque resistant structure for next level stability when carrying 40 kg spraying or 50 kg spreading payloads.
ag.dji.com
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I think agriculture tech is an underrated niche. Consider how hard farmers are fighting for the Right-to-Repair stuff, there's a lot of practical utility with tech to make agriculture so much more efficient.
AdtoctorSoftware Engineer
3D printing and CNC Should be synonymous with drone manufacturing, until we get a big enough community in that I don't expect to go too far, but eventually we'll get there.
