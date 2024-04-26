Agriculture tech is about to be revolutionized

I was just reflecting on how much will change in agtech with the advent of vertical farming, drones, cloud seeding, and more.





DJI just recently released a very neat drone system with a spraying radius for orchard / farming needs. You get an aerial view of the entire area you want to cover and you can chart a path.





DJI Agras T50: https://ag.dji.com/t50





Some other interesting companies:

Plenty: https://www.plenty.ag/

Rainmaker: https://www.makerain.com/





Any others?