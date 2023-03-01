UX/Voice of Customer Consultant Looking for Clients

Hi,

I am launching a boutique research consultancy focusing on UX/Voice of Customer research. I recently helped a tech startup revamp its customer journey strategy that created $1.5M in additional sales within 1 month, their highest month-over-month sales since its inception.

My specialty is triangulating disparate data points (CRM, email leads, web traffic, ethnographic research, and more) to better understand the organization as a cultural system.

I'm curious if any startups are hiring consultants (or how to find these opportunities).

Much appreciated!





Kacey

The Gnosis Coach

www.gnosis.coach