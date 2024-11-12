anon25 in
Feeling like I'm rotting away at Amazon
I've been an L4 SDE at Amazon for two years and I feel like l'm barely developing any valuable skill at work. Most of my time is spent on project management and the tasks have a low technical complexity.
I've got strong technical skills and already solved technically complex problems within my team! Despite that my promotion has been delayed due to a lack of projects involving L6 engineers or PM (multiple positive L6 feedbacks are required to be promoted). I've considered switching teams but most of them will accept L5+ engineers only.
I've talked to my manager about it but he doesn't seem to really understand, he says that I'm developing my soft skills; yet I feel like the main skill I've learnt to master is managing the ego of my L6 colleagues. It's so draining to see your performance review being degraded because of a slight miscommunication with a product manager on a low value task.
Also, no hate to my more experienced colleagues but most of them have spent the majority of their career in the same team and I'm not sure if I really have that much to learn from them 🤔 If that's the case I'm barely collaborating with them anyway and cannot really benefit from their experience.
Finally, recent AMZN stock appreciation makes me reluctant to leave the company right now...
What would you do in this situation??
My L4 to L5 promotion at Amazon was delayed by 9 months so I can empathize. As an IC7 working on IC8 promo now, here are some suggestions that you can consider in your situation: If a promotion is valuable to you and your manager is reasonable, own the promotion packet. Leverage the 1:1s with your manager to acknowledge the feedback that he's given ("working on soft skills") even if it seems ridiculous to you. In parallel, use the L4 and L5 leveling matrix for SDEs at Amazon to start working out where you've had tasks/projects/impact in the last 6-12 months that show behaviors and impact/scope at the L5 level, and use the 1:1s with your manager effectively to showcase where you feel you've showed impact, and ask him for specific feedback on areas to focus on. Once you've initiated that, you can share your goals on "I'll focus on x guideline for the next several months with abc project, and please share any feedback along the way that could help me grow". You want to frame the conversation as you + your manager working towards your L5 promotion rather than viewing your manager and projects as obstacles to success. Yes, as an L4 you may be assigned some of the lower complexity tasks, but I'd try to build trust with your tech leads, manager, and XFN peers so that they view you as someone who is capable and can take on more complex asks. Building trust takes time and is an essential skill as you grow in your career, so keep your head up and try to focus on the growth variables that you can control. If this doesn't seem viable as there are burned bridges between you and your manager or some key XFN partners that you'd need for a promo, we can discuss other paths in more detail. More about me: - I've gotten promoted from L4 to L5 and from IC5 to IC7 at Amazon and at Meta. - I've managed a larger team and have done promotions and performance reviews at IC4 to IC7 level - I've mentored XFN peers (and pro bono outside of work) from QA, SWEs, TPMs, PMs, and others on performance management, career growth, and career switches (e.g: eng to PM), and have had some good learnings and results come out of that. Hope this is helpful!
