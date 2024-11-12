Feeling like I'm rotting away at Amazon

I've been an L4 SDE at Amazon for two years and I feel like l'm barely developing any valuable skill at work. Most of my time is spent on project management and the tasks have a low technical complexity.





I've got strong technical skills and already solved technically complex problems within my team! Despite that my promotion has been delayed due to a lack of projects involving L6 engineers or PM (multiple positive L6 feedbacks are required to be promoted). I've considered switching teams but most of them will accept L5+ engineers only.





I've talked to my manager about it but he doesn't seem to really understand, he says that I'm developing my soft skills; yet I feel like the main skill I've learnt to master is managing the ego of my L6 colleagues. It's so draining to see your performance review being degraded because of a slight miscommunication with a product manager on a low value task.





Also, no hate to my more experienced colleagues but most of them have spent the majority of their career in the same team and I'm not sure if I really have that much to learn from them 🤔 If that's the case I'm barely collaborating with them anyway and cannot really benefit from their experience.





Finally, recent AMZN stock appreciation makes me reluctant to leave the company right now...





What would you do in this situation??