undertone in  
Software Engineer  

Sam Altman departs OpenAI

There's now an interim CEO, and it seems Sam has been fired by the board.


UPDATE from Greg Brockman: "Last night, Sam got a text from Ilya asking to talk at noon Friday. Sam joined a Google Meet and the whole board, except Greg, was there. Ilya told Sam he was being fired and that the news was going out very soon.


At 12:19pm, Greg got a text from Ilya asking for a quick call. At 12:23pm, Ilya sent a Google Meet link. Greg was told that he was being removed from the board (but was vital to the company and would retain his role) and that Sam had been fired. Around the same time, OpenAI published a blog post."


Seems like Ilya, one of the founders, had done a hostile takeover of the company convincing the board to oust Sam and Greg (also two founders). There will be backlash. A ton of early members of the team have already submitted their resignations. This could potentially be stemming from a deeper rift between the Effective Altruism and Effective Acceleration philosophy camps. More details to come.


Funny enough, Sam Altman himself wrote about board control on his blog ironically saying: "It’s a good idea to keep enough control so that investors can’t fire you". He also revised this essay by Paul Graham.


https://openai.com/blog/openai-announces-leadership-transition

OpenAI announces leadership transition

OpenAI announces leadership transition

Chief technology officer Mira Murati appointed interim CEO to lead OpenAI; Sam Altman departs the company. Search process underway to identify permanent successor.

openai.com
19
10610
Sort by:
ZTrope90Product Designer  
"Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI." Holy cow, they're not even trying to use corporate-speak for this, they straight up said we want him out. I wonder what damning news story is gonna come out about Altman now.
23
[deleted]
This comment was deleted.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,506