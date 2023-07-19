Aerospace Engineer in Software Engineering

Hi guys,





I just wanted to get some advice regarding my current situation. I have a master's in Aerospace engineering, where I was also exposed to some programming. Coming out of university, I was not able to get a job in the aerospace industry. However, I was able to get a job in tech support which eventually led me to a software engineering opportunity within the company.





Although I am able to code in C, C++, and Python, I feel like I am only using the languages while not having a deep understanding of computer science concepts behind it. I think I am also lacking in understanding of systems designs.





I guess I would just like your thoughts on how should I analyse the next steps for my career and personal learning. Personally, the ideal situation for me is where I can continue to do programming in an aerospace context. Can anyone give me some advice on what I should do to advance my career and also my proficiency in being a software engineer?





Thanks in advanced!