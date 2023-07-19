Lumpia in  
 

Aerospace Engineer in Software Engineering

Hi guys,


I just wanted to get some advice regarding my current situation. I have a master's in Aerospace engineering, where I was also exposed to some programming. Coming out of university, I was not able to get a job in the aerospace industry. However, I was able to get a job in tech support which eventually led me to a software engineering opportunity within the company.


Although I am able to code in C, C++, and Python, I feel like I am only using the languages while not having a deep understanding of computer science concepts behind it. I think I am also lacking in understanding of systems designs.


I guess I would just like your thoughts on how should I analyse the next steps for my career and personal learning. Personally, the ideal situation for me is where I can continue to do programming in an aerospace context. Can anyone give me some advice on what I should do to advance my career and also my proficiency in being a software engineer?


Thanks in advanced!

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
I think finding mentors would be a good next step for you there. Try to reach out to different Aerospace software developers and try to pick their brains as well, build connections that way and asks questions. You're on the right track with regard to wanting to learn more and having a specific direction, it's just a matter of getting the details right and going from there. I don't have any advice to give on languages or learning more deeply, but something that always stuck out to me was trying to pick up a project you're interested in and just learning how to build it from there
Lumpia 
Hello, thanks so much for your advice. On the topic of mentors, this is something I've been thinking about for a long time, but I have no idea how to actually find one. Do I just reach out to people in LinkedIn? Are there platforms where mentors and mentee get matched? I've tried to google it, but I'm not sure which sources to trust. Thanks again!

