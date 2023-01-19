PickettPickem in
Google’s DeepMind might release ChatGPT competitor Sparrow this year
Seems like the biggest selling point right now is that Sparrow is supposed to be able to cite sources for its info.
I have to imagine this is in response to Microsoft investing so much into OpenAI.
https://www.insiderintelligence.com/content/google-s-deepmind-might-release-chatgpt-competitor-sparrow-this-year
madscience
I wonder who else is going to jump on the AI train after Google/MSFT. Maybe Facebook/Meta? Lol
