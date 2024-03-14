CyberPhantom in  
Computer Science  

Interview - PayPal Software Engineer New Grad

Has anyone recently interviewed for PayPal New Grad Role? I was wondering if you could send me some practice questions and/or some general tips to do good in the interview.

I have a good internship history and I have made products and tools that have made it to production. The issue I have is that I am not great at leetcode competitive programming and wanted some advice before the interview. 

Any advice/help/practice questions are appreciated! 
