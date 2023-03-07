dmahns in
Summer Hiring Cohorts
Hey all,
I recently graduated with a CS degree and a coupke summers of internship experience. Was wondering if anyone knows of any cohort programs that are or will be hiring for a june or may start date?
Thanks!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I don't know of any cohorts, but if you're looking for work/internships, I know Levels keeps a pretty good running list of internship opportunities. https://www.levels.fyi/internships/
