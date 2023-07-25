himehime in
what other streams of income (if any ) do you have besides your software job?
It could be anything a youtube channel, newletter, topmate(this one seems to be quite popular these days) , any courses you built or a saas, anything other than stocks.
and how long it took for you to build this stream of income and how much are you able to make from it?
12
2435
Sort by:
carlSoftware Engineer
2 saas businesses in the last 10 years. It’s worth it at the end, but requires much more work than anticipated.
5
hanzoSoftware Engineer
What kind of saas businesses are/were those?
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,486