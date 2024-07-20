Thinking of getting into ML/AI

I've thinking into pivoting over to ML/AI for the past year and struggling on 2 fronts.





1st Front - Ego. Currently I have a good TPM role at a large tech firm with a focus in Project and Product management. Leaving such a role to start from scratch feels like a massive step back / also the prestige of taking a large pay cut potentially in the near term.





2nd Front - where to start & what to target? Should I go hardcore technical by learning to Pythons and learn development or target product management/Program Management in the field?





My background is Engineering, but work has been focused on automotive & Energy jobs.





What would you recommend I persue & why?