I’m a minority & I need help

Hey my name is angel and i am a first generation mexican American to be born and raised in the states....i was wondering where i can get a job with 0 work experience but been designing since high school, i dont have any offical work experience but i have been working in construction since i was 13 so im no stranger when it comes to work and i have no college degree just high school....i just need an opportunity to demonstrate what i can do ... so my question is where do i apply, start-up? How do i find it? Do minority have like assistance to get into tech?
Product Designer
Once you have a decent portfolio, you should cold reach out to as many recruiters as you can via LinkedIn and using tools like hunter.io. Honestly just becomes a volume game, you're bound to land something if you just keep persistent. First few interviews or calls will be practice for your next ones. Just get the ball rolling!
