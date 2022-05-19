I’m a minority & I need help

Hey my name is angel and i am a first generation mexican American to be born and raised in the states....i was wondering where i can get a job with 0 work experience but been designing since high school, i dont have any offical work experience but i have been working in construction since i was 13 so im no stranger when it comes to work and i have no college degree just high school.... i just need an opportunity to demonstrate what i can do ... so my question is where do i apply, start-up? How do i find it? Do minority have like assistance to get into tech?