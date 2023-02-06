Toast in  
What’s the salary range in Germany for staff/principal/lead designers?

Im planning to switch my job and i want to ask for a good compensation in germany, aka Berlin. I have 10 years of experience and im currently in an IC role which pays 84k~ euros. 

Does anyone know how much MIRO/ FB/ Zalando/ Amazon/ Planet Labs are paying for similar roles? 
trequaristaUX Researcher  
Interested in the same. Please share if you dig some new insights

