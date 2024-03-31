AmazonianSde in
Support Engineer VS Software Engineer
I’m originally a Software Engineer with 5 YOE.
Recently, I got an offer from Microsoft as a Senior Support Engineer with higher TC.
My home country doesn’t have a lot of options when it comes to big tech companies.
What is your recommendation? Do I accept the offer and go work as Support Engineer in favour of adding MS name into my resume?
what are the pros and cons of this move and leaving software engineering?
2
1821
Sort by:
hackrSoftware Engineer
That's a tough decision. The Microsoft name on your resume could open doors, but moving away from software engineering might impact your technical skills. Weigh the long-term growth potential carefully.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,528