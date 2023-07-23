Finding entry level jobs/internships in cloud engineering/devops

I have a bsc in the biological sciences but I'm trying to transition into tech (cloud engineering). I have just finished an AWS restart bootcamp, obtained the AWS practitioner certification and am currently preparing for the associate solutions architect exam.





I am looking to dip my foot in the job market in London but don't know where to begin (how do i find entry level jobs, most openings require a computer science bsc or some amount of experience). Are you aware of any potential opportunities?





I'm also considering programmes like FDM group's graduate programme as it has no requirements but it seems to discount my self learning so far. Any thoughts on this?





Thanks.