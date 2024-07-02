Salary ranges are a mess

I'm curious if people are going through the wringer with the salary ranges being adjusted almost monthly.





The zones (a/b/c), for example, are completely inaccurate. New real estate and cost of living data show the most expensive places to live (on top of SF/NYC) now, including Boston, Miami, and Seattle, and they still won't raise the comp ranges to match it. What is wild to me is that some companies have the bandwidth to push the range up to match these locations but won't unless you're in SF/NYC.





Average rent in Boston is now the same as San Jose, CA --- but the average salary from SWE/PD/PM is 30-45% less.