Collins Aerospace Offer
I recently recieved an offer from Collins Aerospace for a software engineering internship for 32/hr. This is my first SWE offer and I would like to know if is a good one and if I should be looking for more. There is a 4000 dollar moving stipend and its located in Iowa.
Computer Science
This is similar to mine at Citrix! I didn't have any competing offers but even if I did, Citrix was my first choice. That's good enough for me lol
