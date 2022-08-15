adomakor412 in
Senior Application Engineer position open at SS&C
If there is anyone with 3 years experience and can code in C#, then follow up with me for a referral for a new opening for Senior Application Engineer. It is fully remote. Send me your linkedin profile.
SS&C Technologies
Senior Application Engineer
Remote
Total per year
$162K
Level
Senior
Base
$160K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$2K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
2
1098
Sort by:
Leif13f1nYwSoftware Engineer
Ty for sharing this! How can we get in touch?
adomakor412DevOps Engineer
Send me your linkedin
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482