kc3k09 in  
Financial Analyst  

Chime cut some staff, 150 people are gone.

Yet another company having layoffs... hang in there!


https://techcrunch.com/2022/11/02/digital-bank-chime-is-cutting-costs-across-the-board-including-12-of-staff/

2
1759
More restructuring talk: - re-calibrating marketing spend - decreasing the number of contractors (not sure if this is part of the 150-160) - adjusting workspace needs (does this mean fully remote teams?) - renegotiating vendor contractors

