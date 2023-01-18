Amber in  
Computer Science at McGill University 

Offered 16/hr for second internship at Matrox

Is this a good salary or low/high? It's in Canada
7
4302
Sort by:
TCatBusiness Analyst  
When I was in college in 2019 I was paid 16/hour for a business analyst internship. The experience helped me land some great entry level roels then snowball that into good mid level roles shortly after graduating
1
apexlearnerComputer Science at McGill University 
Thanks for the reply. I think experience is better than no experience so I’ll take it for now and hopefully get into a much better company later down the line

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,436