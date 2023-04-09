Starbucks application engineer sr interview

Hi everyone, i got an interview call from starbucks on role - senior application engineer.

The recruiter told me to not prepare for anything and that mostly the interviews would be like a conversation. But since its a senior level interview , and i am graduating next month, still no offer in my hand. I want to do my best.





Did anyone of you gave any interview at starbucks, or work there? Can you give me any pointers on how to prepare or anything in general?