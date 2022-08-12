19g615l38s7th9 in
Is Cloudflare compensation really as low as levels.fyi indicates?
$200k total comp for a senior engineer at a $25B company? That would be wage theft. Does anyone have more insight into what they actually pay?
14
4345
Sort by:
19g615l20m4jczSoftware Engineer
Lol, it may not be the highest, but 200k being compared to wage theft, come on
35
19g615l38s7th9Software Engineering Manager
That’s at least half of what Senior Engineers make at similar companies. What else would you call it? You’re getting scammed
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,389