Software Engineering Manager  

Is Cloudflare compensation really as low as levels.fyi indicates?

$200k total comp for a senior engineer at a $25B company? That would be wage theft. Does anyone have more insight into what they actually pay?
19g615l20m4jczSoftware Engineer  
Lol, it may not be the highest, but 200k being compared to wage theft, come on
19g615l38s7th9Software Engineering Manager  
That’s at least half of what Senior Engineers make at similar companies. What else would you call it? You’re getting scammed
