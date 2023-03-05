vish2000 in
Coupang's leveling
How do Coupang's IC and Manager level maps to each other ? Is Manager is equivalent to Staff and Sr Manager is equivalent to Sr Staff ?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
And Coupang seems to have really similar leveling to Amazon, so you could use that to anchor and compare to other companies. So an L4 at Coupang would translate almost exactly to L4 at Amazon and so on and so forth.
M0 -> IC5
M1 -> IC6
M2 -> IC7
D1 -> IC8
D2 -> IC9
I have yet to work with an IC10 so I’ll stop there 🙂
I think Google calls IC6 a staff engineer so I think M1 would map to IC6/staff.
Amazon calls L7 a Sr Manager, but L7 ICs are Principal.
And this is where levels.fyi is helpful! You can map some of this out on the main site and connect the dots