Why Zuck wore a tie all of 2009 - is it time again?

In the midst of the '08 financial crisis FB was heavily focused on turning cash flow positive and hitting 200 million users. To symbolize the challenge ahead of them and the seriousness / focus to which they'd need to tackle it, Mark Zuckerberg wore a tie to work every day in 2009. FB indeed did turn cash flow positive that year.


Amidst their latest negative earnings announcement - is it time for Zuck to wear a tie again?


https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-mark-zuckerberg-wore-tie-154432560.html

pPWhEyOlfyzibOIx68Software Engineer  
The stock is down roughly 50%, employees are quitting, hiring freezes are happening, huge competition is on the horizon, meta is will soon be the next yahoo
1
wailordProject Manager  
There is no way Meta is going to be the next Yahoo. Where will all the users go? TikTok? Yeah right. Grandma and PopPop will find a way to vote for facebook to get bailed out or something.
1

