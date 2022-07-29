Why Zuck wore a tie all of 2009 - is it time again?
In the midst of the '08 financial crisis FB was heavily focused on turning cash flow positive and hitting 200 million users. To symbolize the challenge ahead of them and the seriousness / focus to which they'd need to tackle it, Mark Zuckerberg wore a tie to work every day in 2009. FB indeed did turn cash flow positive that year.
Amidst their latest negative earnings announcement - is it time for Zuck to wear a tie again?
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-mark-zuckerberg-wore-tie-154432560.html
