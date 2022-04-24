19g615l1xz486n in
Evaluate Offer
Hello, I am at a mid size tech company ~6k employees. going from Mid-level developer role to Entry level Product Manager at the same company. Here are the offer details:
Base: 118k, 35/year equity (they position as a high growth company)
My current team has since made a counter offer for:
Base: 135k, effective next month + high probability of equity, I joined at the same 35k/year + 25k/year (likely but not guaranteed which is why I did not include it in the actual offer below).
For reference: current base is 107k. same 35k/year equity.
Thoughts?
Unity
Product Manager
Bellevue
Total per year
$253K
Level
IC5
Base
$118K
Total stock grant
$135K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
0 Years
Unity
Senior Software Developer
Bellevue
Total per year
$270K
Level
IC6
Base
$135K
Total stock grant
$135K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
5
1493
Sort by:
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
I guess it also largely depends on what you're looking for career-wise. Are you trying to get into more of the product side of things? How have you enjoyed the engineering team so far? If you're looking to treat this as a stepping stone into a larger product role or transition off somewhere else then maybe the PM role makes sense. But if you are actually happy with your current work and would just like to increase the scope for your current role, then the counter offer they've made seems quite an increase and would definitely strongly consider that over the other role.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,324