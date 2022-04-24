Evaluate Offer

Hello, I am at a mid size tech company ~6k employees. going from Mid-level developer role to Entry level Product Manager at the same company. Here are the offer details:





Base: 118k, 35/year equity (they position as a high growth company)





My current team has since made a counter offer for:





Base: 135k, effective next month + high probability of equity, I joined at the same 35k/year + 25k/year (likely but not guaranteed which is why I did not include it in the actual offer below).





For reference: current base is 107k. same 35k/year equity.





Thoughts?