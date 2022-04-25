19g615kyukh13p in
Tech interview at Goldman Sachs… Feedback please…
Hello Friends.
I recently had an interview at Goldman Sachs.
And I made a video on how it went. What were the question, and how I approached them.
I need some constructive feedback on how I did.? Can you please review my performance???
I am getting too Anxious.
https://youtu.be/0AfPJyPssbw
19g615kyukh13pSoftware Engineer
Just an update. I didn’t clear the interview.
19g6vl1p73e7aSoftware Engineer
All the best
