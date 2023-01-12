Got a job offer at ASML then 4 weeks later was told they could only offer a contract (UPDATE)

UPDATE 3/6:

I sent another follow-up like 1/25 or so and haven't heard back since. I guess recruiters can even ghost post-offer now.





UPDATE 1/16:

Per advice I asked the recruiter for the contract and also sent a follow-up a few days after. Its been a few days since the follow-up and no response.





I'm a new grad from Cal Poly SLO and I got an offer at ASML which I was really stoked about as there were many interview rounds and technical questions. I was told they were having some "administrative delays" but would get the official offer soon. That was 4 weeks ago. I did a lot of follow ups and finally got a phone call just today where I was told they still wanted me but their headcount was rejected so they could only offer me a 6-12 mo. contract, then hopefully hire me after that.





I'm not really sure I buy the reasoning and needless to say I'm disappointed. The recruiter said taking the contract wouldn't guarantee full-time after, and when I asked about salary, I didn't get an answer but got the feeling that it and the benefits wouldn't be as good.





Does anyone have insight on contracting for ASML or this whole headcount thing? I really don't want to work for a year not knowing my employment status.