snoozer in
Looks like Robinhood is a remote first company now too
What's your company doing?
https://blog.robinhood.com/news/2022/1/12/robinhood-is-a-remote-first-company
Interesting take on remote here: https://twitter.com/amasad/status/1481348100920791040?s=20
Robinhood is a Remote First Company — Under the Hood
We are excited to announce that Robinhood will be staying primarily remote. In December we shared with our employees that our mission to democratize finance for all starts with our people, and that means bringing in and supporting Robinhoodies who can best help drive our mission forward - no matter
blog.robinhood.com
4
1495
Sort by:
SnorlaxSoftware Engineer
alright. I guess I'll be applying to Robinhood now.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,324