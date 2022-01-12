snoozer in  
Software Engineer  

Looks like Robinhood is a remote first company now too

What's your company doing?

https://blog.robinhood.com/news/2022/1/12/robinhood-is-a-remote-first-company


Interesting take on remote here: https://twitter.com/amasad/status/1481348100920791040?s=20

Robinhood is a Remote First Company — Under the Hood

We are excited to announce that Robinhood will be staying primarily remote. In December we shared with our employees that our mission to democratize finance for all starts with our people, and that means bringing in and supporting Robinhoodies who can best help drive our mission forward - no matter

blog.robinhood.com
SnorlaxSoftware Engineer  
alright. I guess I'll be applying to Robinhood now.
