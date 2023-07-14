mangas in
this app doesn’t have salaries?
u gotta go to the website to see salaries???
mwauram
You do realize the website was being run completely off excel workbooks not too long ago right ? The fact that they have an app now for the community is a huge milestone and obviously a work in progress.
Wolverine1122
But it is still disappointing to me. They basically created “not so toxic Blind 2”
What’s unique about levels is ofc salary data and I am not seeing it on the app. They missed the main feature
