Companies working on the environment

I've been very interested to work for a company working to solve the environmental crisis. There's so much to do in this space, and personally feel there's a dearth of opportunities (or at least I don't hear too much about it).


Would be nice to hear about any cool or interesting companies or teams at companies that are hiring for this!

AlwaysRockSoftware Engineer  
I believe all of the companies Saccas Lower Carbon Capital invest in are climate change action companies: https://lowercarboncapital.com/team/
