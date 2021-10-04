derivatives in
Companies working on the environment
I've been very interested to work for a company working to solve the environmental crisis. There's so much to do in this space, and personally feel there's a dearth of opportunities (or at least I don't hear too much about it).
Would be nice to hear about any cool or interesting companies or teams at companies that are hiring for this!
AlwaysRockSoftware Engineer
I believe all of the companies Saccas Lower Carbon Capital invest in are climate change action companies: https://lowercarboncapital.com/team/
